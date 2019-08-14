Two tippers carrying Colombo garbage to Aruwakkalu collide with each other

-

Two tipper trucks transporting garbage from the Colombo to the Aruvakkalu garbage dump had collided with each other resulting in the hospitalization of one person who sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident had occurred at Madurankuliya – Karikkattiya area on the Puttalam-Colombo highway at around 2 am this morning (14).

Reportedly, the accident had when one of the tipper trucks had crashed into the truck traveling before it.

According to the police, the driver of the tipper that had been traveling behind the first one had been admitted to the Puttalam Base Hospital over treatment.

Mundalama Police are carrying out further investigations into the matter.