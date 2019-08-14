Water level of Kalu Ganga rises to minor flood situation

-

The water level of Kalu Ganga has risen to the level of a minor flood, warned the Department of Irrigation.

Pointing out that the water level of Kalu Ganga at Millakanda has been recorded at 6.5 meters, the Department stated that, this is considered a minor flood situation.

Therefore, people living in the low lying areas of Kalu Ganga in the Divisional Secretariats of Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Kiriella, Ingiriya, Madurawala, Millaniya and Kalutara should stay vigilant, stated the Department.