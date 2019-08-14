Seven Indian poachers in Sri Lankan waters arrested

-

The Sri Lanka Navy seized 7 Indian fishermen who poached in Sri Lankan waters in their trawler during a patrol carried out by Northern Naval Command.

The fishermen have been apprehended in the seas North West of Delft lighthouse while engaged in illegal fishing.

The seized fishermen along with their trawler were handed over to Department of Sri Lanka Coast Guard and brought to SLNS Elara.

The suspects are in the ages of 18, 20, 26, 42 and 47, and are due to be handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for legal action.