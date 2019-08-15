This is the last chance, Gatambe Chief Prelates advice to Gotabaya

August 14, 2019   11:59 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and MP Basil Rajapaksa visited the Temple of the Sacred Tooth in Kandy today (14).

A large crowd of Kandy public and several Joint Opposition members had organized a warm welcome for the Presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

After paying homage to the Temple of the Tooth, he received the blessings of the Chief Prelates of the Asgiri and Malwatu chapters as well.

Later, he visited the Sri Thelwa Vinayagar Pulleyar Kovil in Katukele. He received the blessings of the Chief Guardian of the Kovil Swami Ramachandran Sri Krishnamurthi. He was joined by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as well.

Former Defense Secretary, then, visited the Meera Makkam Mosque with the Opposition Leader. The President of the mosque Hilahi Abdeen conducted a special ritual to invoke blessings on the two brothers.
 
Later in the day, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa visited the Gatambe Rajopavanarama Viharaya and had a cordial discussion with the Chief Incumbent of the Vihara, Ven. Kappetiyagoda Siriwimala Thero.

The Thero advised the Presidential Candidate stating, “This is the last chance. If you miss this chance, the country, all of us, will be over”.

