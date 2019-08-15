Thundershowers & rough seas expected in southerly areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Light showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00pm.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Hambantota, Colombo and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

A sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.