Sri Lankan youth goes missing in Chennai

A 26-year-old Sri Lankan national who had arrived at the Chennai city last month is missing. Based on the complaint by his mother, the Airport police have launched a search for the man.

Police said K.Dhana Sharath (26) , son of Kirubha Raja and Kirubha Rani in Sri Lanka, arrived at the Bengaluru International Airport from Sri Lanka in July. On the very same day, Sharath boarded a Chennai bound Indigo flight and reached Chennai domestic airport. Sources said he came to meet his relatives in the city.

Since his mobile phone was not reachable since then, Kirubha Rani contacted their relatives in Chennai, who were unaware of Sharath’s visit to the city. Kirubha Rani reached the city on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with the airport police.

The Chennai airport police registered a case and retrieved the CCTV footages on the airport premises to identify the man. Investigations are on.

Source: Deccan Chronicle