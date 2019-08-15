Fonseka spoke truth though despite being an opponent - S.M. Chandrasena

August 15, 2019   02:43 pm

Even MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka is convinced that it is apt to nominate former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the presidential candidate, says Parliamentarian S.M. Chandrasena.

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo, the parliamentarian said the former Army Chief has acknowledged that the national security is of foremost importance and Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the most suitable person to undertake this task.

Fonseka has spoken the truth despite being an opponent, MP Chandrasena said further.

Even the all-religious leaders have acknowledged the former defence secretary’s skills and experience required to safeguard the country, he noted.

