Indian engineer dies after falling off building at power plant

An Indian engineer has died after off from a building 20 feet high at Loggal Oya Biomass Power Plant in Rideemaliyadda police division.

It was reported that he had been installing a turbine when he met with the accident.

The victim, a 55-year-old Indian named Ramayyah Reddappa hailing from Bangalore, succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Mahiyanganaya Hospital.

His remains are to be handed over to the relatives following the conclusion of the post-mortem examination.

Rideemaliyadda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.