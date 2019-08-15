New UNDP Resident Representative takes office

-

Mr. Robert Juhkam presented his credentials today (15) to Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana, officially taking office as the new Resident Representative for UNDP in Sri Lanka, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Sri Lanka said issuing a media release.

Prior to his appointment in Sri Lanka, Mr. Juhkam served as the Strategic Planning Advisor at the UNDP Bureau of External Relations and Advocacy in New York, U.S.A for 5 years, where he was leading a global team of partnerships advisors across five Regional Hubs to diversify UNDP’s strategic partnerships.

Before his tenure at the UNDP Headquarters in New York, Mr. Juhkam served in the Asia-Pacific region for over 10 years as the Deputy Country Director for UNDP Bangladesh (2008 - 2014), the Team Leader of Knowledge and Policy Services at the Regional Centre in Bangkok serving UNDP Asia-Pacific’s 25 Country Offices (2004-2008) and previously as the Deputy Chief of the UNDP Bangkok Sub-Regional Resource Facility – SURF (2003 to 2004).

Robert’s career in UNDP began in Estonia as the Deputy Representative and Programme Advisor (1997-2000) following three years in Government service as the Foreign Aid Management Advisor for the Estonian Ministry of Culture and Education (1993-97). Robert also served as the District Electoral Supervisor and Civic Education specialist for the 1992-93 U.N. peace-keeping mission in Cambodia.

With close to 30 years of experience in international development, Mr. Juhkam has been instrumental in shaping policy and programming for advocacy and strategic partnerships, particularly in Asia and Europe.

A national of Estonia, Mr. Juhkam, who is married and a father of three, holds an Interdisciplinary Diploma in Social Sciences (Development Studies) from Stockholm University, and a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science (International Relations) from the University of California, Santa Barbara, U.S.A.

While presenting his credentials to the Hon. Minister, Mr. Juhkam stated, “UNDP stands committed in supporting countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by pushing boundaries on interlinked and complex issues to drive transformational change. Our focus is clear: we need integrated development solutions to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”