-

The decision of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) regarding the upcoming Presidential Election will be announced at the party’s convention on September 03, according to General Secretary of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Mahinda Amaraweera.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo today (15), the MP said that plans are underway to organize a grand ceremony for the Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s 68th Annual Convention.

He said that during the event on September 03, President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to provide an explanation of the party’s future programmes.

The UPFA General Secretary further said that they will never allow the SLFP to be weakened before another party.