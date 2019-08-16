We are now looking for those who drank tea with terror suspects - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that every person connected to the Easter Sunday terror attacks are currently in custody and that authorities are now on the hunt for the individuals “who drank cups of tea with them.”

Addressing an event in Jaffna today (15), he said that opposition MPs of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) are claiming that the country was much safer under former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and that they intend to reestablish that in the future.

“These bombs exploded on Easter Sunday during our time. But we have been able to apprehend everyone involved since that very evening. By now around 200 have been arrested.”

“Everyone connected in under arrest. We are now looking for those who drank cups of tea with them,” he said.

Wickremesinghe said that in the past prominent politicians such as Nadarajah Raviraj were gunned down on the streets, T. Maheswaran was killed while worshiping in a temple and no one has been arrested over these up to date.

“They said that all LTTE cadres in Colombo were caught. Then why couldn’t they catch these?” he questioned.