AG instructs to expedite probes into Lasantha & Thajudeen murders

The Attorney General has instructed the Acting IGP to expedite the conclusion of police investigations into several high-profile cases including the murders of Lasantha Wickramthunga and Wasim Thajudeen.

The cases include the assassination of journalist Lasantha Wickramathunga, the killing of 17 aid workers in 2006, the murder of Sri Lankan rugby player Wasim Thajudeen, the abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr, the abduction and disappearance of 11 Tamil youths.

The Attorney General had instructed the Acting IGP to conclude investigations into the cases without delay and to submit the completed filed to the AG’s Department for the filing of charges.