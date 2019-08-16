Three killed, two injured in van-tipper truck collision - Three persons including 2 females have died while another two sustained injuries in a collision between a van and a tipper truck, Ada Derana reporter said. The accident has taken place at Kudameegaswewa area on Dambulla-Habarana road.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.