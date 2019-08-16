Three arrested over hacking to death of 2 underworld figures at Madampitiya

-

Three suspects have been arrested with swords in connection with the murders of two underworld figures, who were hacked to death in broad daylight at Madampitiya yesterday (15).

The suspects were arrested by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel at Mattakkuliya along with 2 swords, Ada Derana reporter said.

Two suspected members of an underworld gang were hacked to death by members of a rival organized criminal gang near the Madampitiya cemetery in Grandpass yesterday.

The incident had occurred at around 4.15 p.m. today (15) when the victims had arrived at the cemetery for a funeral.

The attack was carried out by four individuals who had arrived in a three-wheeler and were wielding machetes.

The suspects armed with machetes had brutally attacked the victims, who had already succumbed to injuries by the time they were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Police said that both victims are members of an organized criminal gang while they are suspected to have been murdered by members of a rival gang.

One of the victims was identified as an underworld figure known by the name ‘Anamalu Ranga’ (39) while rhe other victims is a 22-year-old youth.