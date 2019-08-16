Afternoon thundershowers possible in three provinces - Met. Dept.

-

The Department of Meteorology has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers at several places in will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00pm.

Showers can be expected in Jaffna and Mannar districts during the morning as well.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva and Northern provinces and in Trincomalee district.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle, says the Department of Meteorology.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Hambantota, Colombo and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

A sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph is expected and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.