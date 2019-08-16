Must nominate presidential candidate from SLFP to strengthen the party - Dayasiri

August 16, 2019   11:19 am

A presidential candidate must be named from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in order to strengthen the party, says SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The parliamentarian stated this speaking to media following a discussion held on SLFP convention scheduled to be held on the 3rd of September.

MP Jayasekara added that disciplinary action must be taken to reinforce the party.

Stating that the SLFP has not decided on a candidate as of yet, the parliamentarian said the party members have appealed to President Maithripala Sirisena to run for the presidency again.

Responding to questions further, MP Jayasekara said nominating a presidential candidate hurriedly can be disadvantageous, as President Maithripala Sirisena claimed the victory of the previous election just within 42 days.

