-

President Sirisena has expressed his regret over the statements made by certain members of the government alleging that the national security of the country has been weakened at a time when the national security has been strengthened and peace has been established among all communities.

The President stated this addressing the gathering at the event held to present the ‘Sannasa’ (Scroll) to mark the successful conclusion of the annual Kandy Esala Perahera. The scroll was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena by Diyawadana Nilame Nelanga Dela Bandara at the President’s House in Kandy yesterday (15).

Pointing out that a speculative fear and suspicion was created among people due to these statements, the President added that it is an obstacle to every activity including the development of the country.

No one should attempt to make an anarchical status in the country for the sake of gaining their narrow political gains, the President continued.

The President noted that the government and the security forces have jointly implemented a mechanism to ensure the maximum security of the country after the incidents occurred on 21st of April and when comparing to the experiences in other countries in the world Sri Lanka will not have to face such repeated incidents.