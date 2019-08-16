Australia deports 13 illegal immigrants back to Sri Lanka

August 16, 2019   12:25 pm

Thirteen Sri Lankans, who had migrated to Australia via illegal means, have been deported to the island this morning (16).

A group of males from Chilaw had recently set sail to Australia in multi-day fishing trawlers.

They were sent back to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in a special aircraft under tight security of the Australian authorities.

The group was taken into the custody of the Immigration and Emigration officers attached to the BIA upon their arrival at the airport and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.

