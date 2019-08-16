Example set by religious leaders not strong enough - Cardinal

August 16, 2019   01:39 pm

Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says that the present society has degenerated in many aspects.

Addressing an event held in Colombo, the Cardinal said even the example set by the religious leaders on the laymen is not strong enough while commenting on people’s detachment from the devout life.

The Cardinal pointed out that the policies of human being living today are to make as much wealth as possible, hinting at the increase of crimes rate in the country.

Everyone has to be committed to fulfil their responsibilities and not prioritize money or political power in this regard, Cardinal Ranjith said further.

