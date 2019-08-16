8,864 drunk drivers arrested since July

August 16, 2019   02:15 pm

It is reported that 8,864 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol were arrested in special raids carried out across the island since the 5th of July.

The police launched a special operation, especially on the roads in Colombo and suburbs, to apprehend drunk drivers.

Police patrols and search missions are being carried out while police officers dressed in civilian clothing were also deployed.

The 24-hour raids conducted from 6.00 am last morning (15) to 6.00 am this morning (16) have apprehended 147 drunk drivers.

