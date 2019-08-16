Police arrest teenage son of Zaharans second-in-command

Police arrest teenage son of Zaharans second-in-command

August 16, 2019   02:50 pm

-

Police have arrested the teenage son of NTJ leader Zahran Hashim’s second-in-command Naufer Moulavi.

Mohamed Naufer (16) was arrested in Ampara based on information provided by the State Intelligence Service (SIS), the Police Spokesman SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Police said that the suspect is a member of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), which is responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks, and had received weapons training with its leader Zahran Hashim.

He is the son of Naufer Moulavi, who reportedly had very close links to Zahran and was his second-in-command in the NTJ. Naufer Moulavi is believed to be the successor to Zahran and took over leadership of the terror group after the latter’s death in the attacks.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories