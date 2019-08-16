-

Police have arrested the teenage son of NTJ leader Zahran Hashim’s second-in-command Naufer Moulavi.

Mohamed Naufer (16) was arrested in Ampara based on information provided by the State Intelligence Service (SIS), the Police Spokesman SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Police said that the suspect is a member of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), which is responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks, and had received weapons training with its leader Zahran Hashim.

He is the son of Naufer Moulavi, who reportedly had very close links to Zahran and was his second-in-command in the NTJ. Naufer Moulavi is believed to be the successor to Zahran and took over leadership of the terror group after the latter’s death in the attacks.