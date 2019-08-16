Probes into dumping clinical waste at a Mahaweli reserve

August 16, 2019   02:54 pm

A joint investigation has been launched into dumping garbage at a Mahaweli reserve in Katanwewa area in Gannoruwa, Hambantota.

Hambantota Pradeshiya Sabha and Hambantota Police have jointly commenced the probes along with officers of Mahaweli Authority, acting on a tip-off given by the residents of the area.

The villagers alleged that a bulk of clinical waste is buried within the limits of the forest reserve a considerable amount of clinical waste is scattered in the area causing rigorous malodour.

They further stated that a container used to dump the clinical waste was found abandoned at the reserve.

