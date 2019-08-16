Navy recovers 1.05kg of Ice in Talaimannar

August 16, 2019   04:07 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have recovered a haul of the drug crystal methamphetamine, which is also known as ‘Ice’, during a raid carried out at Urumale in Thalaimannar this morning (16).

The haul of Ice weighing 1.05 kg was found hidden in the beach and was recovered during a special raid conducted by North Central Naval Command. 

It is due to be handed over to Talaimannar Police for further investigation.

Sri Lanka navy says that so far this year it has seized 452 kg of heroin, 2397 kg of Kerala cannabis, 3 kg of local cannabis, 29009 kg of Kendu (Beedi) leaves, 6800 packets of ‘Madana Modaka’, 802 pain killer capsules and tablets used as drugs, 8140 illegal cigarettes and 1 kg of hashish, which were attempted to be brought into the country or trafficked over the island.

