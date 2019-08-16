Lakshman Yapa expects UNP to split into three factions

-

UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena claims that the United National Party (UNP) will divide into three factions within the next couple of weeks.

Speaking at a press briefing today (16), he alleged that the UNP will split into Minister Sajith Premadasa’s faction, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s faction and the faction that will join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He also said that the United National Party is in an impasse and unable to choose its next Presidential Candidate.

Meanwhile MP S.M. Chandrasena, who also addressed the media, said that there is clearly a division within the UNP presently and that Sajith Premadasa is threatening to quit and contest under a different symbol if he is not given the candidacy.

He alleged that another group including Minister Ravi Karunanayake is threatening to quit the party if Premadasa is named as the UNP’s candidate.

He said that these statements are now being made in public and that if this continues the UNP will split into two-three pieces and get destroyed.

Chandrasena charged that the reason for the UNP’s destruction is due to them looking for ‘shortcuts’ to come to power.