High possibility for afternoon thundershowers - Met. Department

The Met. Department requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Jaffna, Mannar and Killinochchi districts while several spells of showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

It said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00pm.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and fairly heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas as well.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambanthota, can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota, it said.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said while requesting naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.