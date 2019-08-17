We keep associating terrorism with what the LTTE did - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sri Lanka has to take a “critical look” at what happened on the day of the Easter bombings, and that otherwise, the country can never be ready for this type of situation again.

He said a critical examination is really required to look at why the information regarding the attacks that came and how it was handled.

He said that the observations should in fact be forwarded to the Parliamentary Select Committee investigating the Easter Sunday attacks because they are looking at many aspects.

Wickremesinghe made these comments while addressing an event of the Judicial Medical Officers’ Association at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo on Friday (16).

Speaking on the lesson we have to learn from the incident, the Prime Minister said that what he found was that “in our mind we keep associating terrorism with what the LTTE did”.

“Certainly the original copyright belongs to the LTTE, but there have been far more patents that have been developed by other terrorist groups which goes beyond it and we have to look at how it keeps evolving and it keeps evolving very, very rapidly.”

He said this is why the observations of judicial medical officers would be of immense use to the government because without a critical survey, “we cannot say that we have really gone into what has happened and we couldn’t take the corrective measures.”