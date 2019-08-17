Traffic restriction on Colombo-Hanwella Road due to Nawagamuwa Perahera

Traffic restriction on Colombo-Hanwella Road due to Nawagamuwa Perahera

August 17, 2019   12:34 pm

-

Police says that vehicular movement will be restricted along the Colombo-Hanwella Road today and tomorrow (18) due to the annual Perahera of the Nawagamuwa Pattini Devalaya.

Police said traffic will be restricted on the road from 10.00 p.m. today to 1.00 a.m. tomorrow and once again from 10.00 p.m. tomorrow to 1.00 a.m. the following day.

Traffic will be restricted along the road as the Perahera is expected to parade the streets during the aforementioned time period.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this time period to avoid inconveniences.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories