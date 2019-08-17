Sajith assures he will contest upcoming presidential election

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa says that he will definitely contest the upcoming Presidential Election and that there is no need to debate that.

“The Presidential Election which will decide the country’s future will be held in another two or three months. Various people are making various statements, but one thing is clear. Sajith Premadasa will contest this Presidential Election. There is no arguing that,” he said.

The Minister urged the people to carefully consider, when the election time comes, whether they should have the freedom to express their views, and whether they should have the right to live without any state terrorism.

He said that not only will the country’s people be given their democratic rights, but also the country’s national security will be given prominence. “That is my policy.”

Speaking during an event in Ambalanthota, Premadasa further stated that this country needs an administration that implements Sinhalese Buddhist policies to the letter.