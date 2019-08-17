Two arrested with 152 liters of illegal liquor

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested 2 suspects with 152 liters of illicit liquor at Kokkilai area in Pulmude.

Accordingly, the navy personnel attached to Eastern Naval Command during foot patrol carried out at Kokkilai area, sized 152 liters of illegal liquor with two suspects who engaged in producing this illicit liquor.

Further, 7 plastic cans and equipment used for illegal brewery were also taken into naval custody, SLN said.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Sinnapadu area in Puttalam. The suspects and belongings were handed over to the Kokkilai Police for onward action, the navy said.