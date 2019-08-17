Two dead, 3 critical as three-wheeler falls down precipice

-

Two persons died while three others including a 6-year-old were critically injured after a three-wheeler fell down a precipice at Kandapola on the Nuwara Eliya-Uda Pussellewa main road.

The three-wheeler had fallen some 100 feet down a precipice resulting in the deaths of the 50-year-old driver of the vehicle and his 46-year-old wife while their three children had sustained critical injuries.

The wounded passengers, aged 6, 16 and 19, have been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

The family from Walapane was reportedly traveling from Elamulla to Nuwara Eliya when the accident had taken place.