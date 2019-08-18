Strong wind and rough seas expected

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Jaffna, Mannar and Killinochchi districts, stated the Meteorology Department.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Jaffna, Mannar and Killinochchi districts and about 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western, Uva and Eastern provinces.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and fairly heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

A sudden increase of wind speed up to 60 kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.