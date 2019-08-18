-

The ‘National People’s Power’ rally of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) organized to declare their candidate for the presidential election commenced a short while ago at the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

Under the leadership of the JVP, 28 other political and civil organizations are to nominate a candidate to contest at the upcoming presidential election.

JVP central committee member Mahinda Jayasinghe stated that hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the rally today (18).

This is the first time the JVP is nominating a presidential candidate in nearly 20 years.

In 1999, Nandana Gunatilake contested from JVP and came in third at the election. He is currently engaged in politics as the United National Party (UNP) organizer for Panadura.

The JVP supported the then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2005 and General Sarath Fonseka who was the common candidate of the Opposition in 2010.

However, the JVP neither supported any of the candidates at the last presidential election in 2015 nor present their own candidate for the election.