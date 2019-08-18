Youths arrested over conflict with Army men and assaulting villagers

Youths arrested over conflict with Army men and assaulting villagers

August 18, 2019   05:44 pm

-

Three persons who got into a conflict with Army personnel at a restaurant near the Sri Lanka Army camp in Urikkadu in Velvetithurai, Jaffna have been arrested by the Velvetithurai Police.

Three youths of ages between 20-30 years, who had arrived at the restaurant yesterday (17) and gotten into a disagreement with the Army officials in the restaurant, have been arrested in this manner.

Following the dispute with the Army personnel, the youths had assaulted and injured two other persons in the nearby village. Reportedly, they had been fleeing when the arrest had been made.

The suspects are to be produced before the Point Pedro Court in Jaffna.

Further investigations are carried out by the Velvetithurai Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories