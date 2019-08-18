Anura Kumara Dissanayake named presidential candidate

August 18, 2019   06:10 pm

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been named the presidential candidate of the ‘National People’s Power’ led by the JVP.

This was officially announced at a rally held at the Galle Face Green this afternoon (18). Under the leadership of the JVP, 28 other political and civil organizations were to nominate a candidate at the rally.

This is the first time the JVP has nominated a presidential candidate in 20 years.

