Army Commanders term of service expires

August 18, 2019   09:42 pm

The term of service of Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake expires today (18).

Mahesh Senanayake was appointed as the 22nd Commander of the Sri Lanka Army by President Maithripala Sirisena on 27th June 2017.

Previously, President Sirisena had granted the Lieutenant General with an extension of service, which is due to expire today.

However, another extension to his term of service has not been notified of yet, stated the Army Headquarters.

Major General Shavendra Silva, Major General Kumudu Perera and Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage are the other senior officers currently serving in the Army.

