Afternoon thundershowers highly possible in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology has requested the take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning since the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high particularly in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at Northern, Western, Central, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces and about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and fairly heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.