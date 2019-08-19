UNP MPs set to meet today

August 19, 2019   09:04 am

The meeting of the United National Party’s parliamentarians is scheduled to be convened at 4.00 pm this evening (19) at the Temple Trees.

The UNP’s presidential election candidate, the formation of the new alliance with the parties affiliated to the United National Front (UNF) and the future parliamentary functions will be discussed at length during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the backbenchers of the UNP and the deputy leader of the party Minister Sajith Premadasa are set to meet following the meeting of the parliamentarians.

The meeting that the UNP backbenchers had scheduled with the deputy leader on a previous date was later cancelled.

The meeting of the UNF’s leaders held recently had ended without reaching an agreement on forming the new alliance.

