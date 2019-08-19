Three arrested over attack on tippers carrying garbage to Aruwakkalu
August 19, 2019 10:16 am
Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly assaulting tipper trucks transporting garbage from Colombo to Aruvakkalu.
The attack had taken place around 1 am this morning (19) on the Puttalam - Mannar road, stated Ada Derana reporter.
Three tipper vehicles have been stoned which has incurred damages to the doors on the left-hand side of the vehicles.
Acting on the incident, police have taken 3 persons into custody as suspects.
There have been protests against tipper trucks transporting garbage from Colombo to Aruvakkalu on several previous occasions.