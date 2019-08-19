Special hotline for public complaints on illicit liquor

-

The Excise Department will launch a special four-digit hotline 1913 from today (19) to receive public complaints on illegal Liquor, the Ministry of Finance said issuing a release.

This 24-hour-hotline will receive confidential complaints on illegal manufacturing of liquor in any parts of the country.

According to Commissioner General of Excise Department, transporting and being in possession of illegal liquor and even possession of licensed liquor above the prescribed limit are considered illegal.

Therefore, the public is requested to inform the Excise department making use of this hotline No 1913 to eradicate the menace of the illicit liquor trade in the country.