PSC to reconvene tomorrow

August 19, 2019   02:45 pm

-

The special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks is set to reconvene again tomorrow (20).

Accordingly, the Committee will convene at the parliamentary premises at 2 pm tomorrow, chaired by the Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

The Committee will call upon the members of the three-member committee appointed by the President to probe the attacks.

Accordingly, Supreme Court Judge Vijith Malalgoda, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) N. K. Ilangakoon and former Secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order Padmasiri Jayamanne will appear before the committee, tomorrow.

Ilangakoon and Jayamanne had been summoned to testify at the Committee on two previous occasions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories