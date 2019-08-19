Two more JMI members arrested in Ampara

August 19, 2019   03:07 pm

-

Two more members of the banned organization, Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI), have been arrested by police.

The arrest has been made in Ampara, based on a tip-off received from the State Intelligence Service stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the 2 suspects had undergone weapons training from the terrorist leader Zahran Hashim.

The suspects had allegedly received weapons training in Nuwara Eliya.

Over the past couple of days, police had arrested several suspected members of the JMI who are believed to be somehow connected or have received training from Zahran, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) which was responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks.

