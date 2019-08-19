-

The United States of America says it is deeply concerned by the appointment of Major General Shavendra Silva as the new Commander of Sri Lanka Army.

The Embassy of the United States of America in Colombo today (19) issued a press release stating that the allegations of gross human rights violations against the new Army Commander, documented by the United Nations and other organizations, are serious and credible.

“This appointment undermines Sri Lanka’s international reputation and its commitments to promote justice and accountability, especially at a time when the need for reconciliation and social unity is paramount,” the release read further.

Major General Shavendra Silva was appointed as the new Army Commander and received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.