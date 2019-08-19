Substandard polythene products still in market

August 19, 2019   04:46 pm

The Polythene Manufacturers and Recyclers Association of Sri Lanka stated that polythene products including substandard food wrappers are still available in the market.

According to the Secretary of the Association Anura Herath, this situation has arisen due to the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) not conducting the raids properly.

The Director of the Central Environmental Authority’s Investigation Unit, N. S. Gamage, was inquired with this regard. 

Gamage said the raids on substandard Polythene based products are continuously carried out.

