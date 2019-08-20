Fire at Deraniyagala completely destroys three shops

-

Three shops have been completely gutted in a fire that has broken out in Deraniyagala town.

Ada Derana correspondent said the incident happened at around 7.45 pm today (19).

It was reported that the fire had spread over a large area and the three shops were completely destroyed by the time the fire brigade of Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha arrived at the scene.

The residents of the area had curbed the fire before the arrival of the fire brigade.

However, the fire brigade had later doused the fire completely.