Presidential Commission members probing Easter attacks to testify at PSC today

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks is set to reconvene again this afternoon (20).

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said the panel will convene at the parliamentary premises at 2.00 pm today.

The members of the three-member committee appointed by the President to probe the attacks will be giving evidence before the Select Committee.

Accordingly, Supreme Court Justice Vijith Malalgoda, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) N. K. Illangakoon and former Secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order Padmasiri Jayamanne will appear before the panel today.

Ilangakoon and Jayamanne were already summoned to testify at the Committee on two previous occasions.

The Select Committee members are also to discuss about calling upon President Maithripala Sirisena to give evidence before the panel.