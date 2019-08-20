COPA proceedings to be opened to media from tomorrow

-

The proceedings of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) are to be open to the media from, the chairman of the committee Parliamentarian Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

Accordingly, the media will be allowed to broadcast the proceedings of the committee live from tomorrow (21) onwards.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) were also made open for media since the 9th of August. The board of chairmen of SriLankan Airlines has been summoned to the COPE meeting today.

The COPE will also investigate Lanka Sathosa, National Water Supply and Drainage Board and Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) during the next three days, the Chairman of the committee, JVP Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti said.