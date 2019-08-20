Kane Williamson and Akila Dananjaya reported for suspect bowling action

-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka bowler Akila Dananjaya have both been reported with a suspect bowling action following the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle from 14-18 August 2019.

The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both players.

Williamson and Dananjaya will now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date (18 August), and, during this period both will be permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Source: International Cricket Council