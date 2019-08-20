Ten arrested over attempt to illegally sail to Australia

August 20, 2019   12:02 pm

Wennappuwa Police have arrested 10 persons at a house in Wennapuwa over an attempt to illegally migrate to Australia via a sea route.

The arrest has been made last night (19), based on a tip-off received regarding a suspicious group staying in a house in Thaldeka, Nainamadama in Wennappuwa.

Among the arrested suspects are a married couple and two young children, stated the Police.

The arrestees have been recognized to be residents of the Chilaw-Pallama area.

They will be produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are carried out by the Wennappuwa Police.

