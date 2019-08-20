Sajith to hold special meeting tonight

-

Deputy Leader of the United National Party Minister Sajith Premadasa is set to meet the backbenchers of the party tonight (20).

Accordingly, the meeting will take place at the residence of Non-Cabinet Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe, the reports said.

The UNP backbenchers recently requested for a meeting with Minister Premadasa to discuss the UNP’s presidential candidacy, MP Hector Appuhamy said commenting on the scheduled meeting.

Meanwhile, a group of UNP parliamentarians had directed a letter to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (19) calling for expedited solutions for the issue concerning the presidential candidacy within a week’s time, Non-Cabinet Minister Ajith P. Perera said.