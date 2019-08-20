Party Leaders supporting SLPP to meet today

-

A meeting of the Party Leaders of the parties which support the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is scheduled to be held this evening (20).

The meeting, chaired by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, will be held at his official residence in Wijerama at 6 pm today.

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is also set to attend the meeting. This is the first time the former Defense Minister will be attending a Party Leaders’ meeting of the SLPP.

Reportedly, the meeting will be attended by representatives of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), Jathika Nidahas Peramuna (JNP), Mahajana Eksath Peramuna and MP S. B. Dissanayake representing the group of 16 MPs that separated from the SLFP.