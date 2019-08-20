Party Leaders supporting SLPP to meet today

Party Leaders supporting SLPP to meet today

August 20, 2019   12:34 pm

-

A meeting of the Party Leaders of the parties which support the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is scheduled to be held this evening (20).

The meeting, chaired by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, will be held at his official residence in Wijerama at 6 pm today.

SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is also set to attend the meeting. This is the first time the former Defense Minister will be attending a Party Leaders’ meeting of the SLPP.

Reportedly, the meeting will be attended by representatives of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), Jathika Nidahas Peramuna (JNP), Mahajana Eksath Peramuna and MP S. B. Dissanayake representing the group of 16 MPs that separated from the SLFP.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories